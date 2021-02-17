BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 from Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish will remain closed at least overnight, according to the state highway department.
Ongoing dangerous highway conditions from two winter storms is to blame. The major highway was closed Tuesday night as dozens of motorists became stranded on the stretch.
DOTD crews will work to get this section of I-20 reopened as soon as possible when weather conditions allow for effective de-icing and salt operations.
The alternate route is U.S. Highway 80.
Another roadway that is closed and expected to be that way for several days is state Highway 169. An 18-wheeler is blocking the lanes of travel, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
The closure at Dayton Road happened Wednesday afternoon when a big rig carrying a 32,000-pound load stopped for another 18-wheeler that had jackknifed in front of it. The semi's trailer slid toward the ditch on the 1.5 inches of ice that had accumulated on the road.
Wreckers were unable to move the rig on the slippery road so the road will remain closed until weather conditions allow for the rig's removal.