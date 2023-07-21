MARSHAL, Tx. - Amtrak has applied for a federal planning fund to connect New York City to Los Angeles through Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta by extending the long-distance Amtrak Crescent Train from Meridian, Mississippi.
The project plans to run an Amtrak passenger train through North Louisiana with stations in Shreveport-Bossier, Ruston, Monroe, and Vicksburg, Mississippi.
The route would run between Dallas and Atlanta twice a day.
The project started in 2007 with grassroots volunteer efforts and federal grant funding. On Friday, July 21st, nearly everyone who supported the project came together to honor Judge Richard and Christina Anderson who helped spearhead the project.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide $1.2 trillion in federal spending over the next five years to reinvest in America's aging infrastructure.
It includes $102 billion in rail funding with $66 billion available for passenger and freight rail projects.
Christina Anderson of the I-20 Corridor Council says that this project is close to being greenlit.
"We've applied for those grants, in November we should find out if that money would be available," Anderson said.
As early as 2026,the route could be established with a small amount of funding bringing transportation, economic development, and tourism to the areas.
Though the ceremony was to honor Judge Richard Anderson and his wife Christina, they said it couldn't have been done without the help of every one of their supporters.
"This project has been a lot about coalition building," Christina Anderson said, "bringing together leaders, sharing our vision with them, never letting 'no' get you down, and I do wanna underscore we are not over the goal line! The only thing missing for the I-20 corridor is between Marshal and Meridian, that's 345 miles. Connect those dots across Northern Louisiana where there is no service right now? It's a no brainer! It's on existing right of way, existing track, and is a route that will have a great return on investment."
The coalition has worked with numerous organizations to research the economic feasibility of the project, and Judge Richard Anderson shared why these groups are nearing the final destination of the project.
"This really is a celebration of leadership. Vision, organization, development of consensus, and execution. If you've got those, you've got the recipe for success," The judge remarked.
The Andersons emphasized the I-20 corridor will connect more than 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities along the route, providing an educational corridor as well.
The feasibility analysis shows that the long distance train would operate over existing tracks with twice daily trips from Dallas-Fort Worth to Atlanta, and wouldn't require the use of eminent domain to acquire the tracks.
When it's complete, passengers might be able to travel all the way to New York City or Los Angeles by boarding a train in Shreveport.