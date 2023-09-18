BOSSIER CITY, La. - Monday is D-Day for the big Interstate 20 rehab project in Bossier City. It's something motorists have been warned about for quite a while now.
Those who were driving eastbound on I-20 Monday might have thought, 'Oh this isn't too bad,' and they would have been right. That's because the plan was to shut down one lane in both directions Sunday night but only the westbound lane was closed.
The eastbound lane will be shut down Monday night and things will change. And that's going to be a theme for the next several years.
But what works for drivers this week on their daily commute may change in a month as other people try to figure out different routes that will work for them. It's something that DOTD wants everyone to be very aware of as the evolution of traffic will continue to change.
"We really need everybody to understand that how it is over these next few weeks is not really how it's going to be for the next few months. Although traffic conditions on the interstate will likely stay the same, the other routes and alternate routes that your are choosing to take locally those surface streets like Airline Drive, Old Minden Road, Benton Road, Barksdale Boulevard, all of those in Bossier will be kind of impacted in different ways over the next few weeks," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD public information officer.
The only official alternate route proposed by DOTD is I-220. That's not going to work for everybody.
There are a couple of alternatives for those trying to get from north Bossier City to downtown Shreveport, which includes taking Airline to Benton to I-220 west to North Market then into downtown, or Airline to Benton to Texas Street then into downtown.
Here is a link to the project page for DOTD that has a wealth of information that might help you navigate in the coming days.