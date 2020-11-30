BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The condition of Interstate 20 through Bossier City has been a topic of discussion for years.
The roller coaster ride that so many drivers don’t enjoy each and every day finally is in line to get some much needed attention.
"We'll be completely reconstructing I-20 eastbound and westbound, from about Benton Road to Industrial Drive. So all of that will be brand new interstate. It is no secret that the pavement has reached it's lifespan and then some. It's the original pavement that was put in place from when the interstate was built. So it is past time for us to make those necessary repairs, and so we're very much looking forward to that," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokeswoman.
Federal funds will pay 90 percent of the cost. The exact dollar amount has not been finalized.
The I-20 project through Bossier City is set to go to bid in the summer of 2021.