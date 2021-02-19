RUSTON, La. -- Friday's sun and warmer temperatures certainly helped road conditions but Louisiana State Police troopers caution against driving late Friday night.
"What has melted will refreeze with the colder temperatures," said Trooper Brent Hardy, the public information officer for Louisiana State Police Troop G. "Those hills toward Webster and Bienville parishes are going to remain a problem. It's hard to go up an ice roadway."
The westbound lanes of I-20, which shut down from Monroe Thursday afternoon, reopened Friday around 4:30, according to Master Trooper Michael Reichardt, the public information officer for Louisiana State Police Troop F. Once the interstate had been cleared of stuck semis and stranded drivers, Department of Transportation and Development crews were able to put down salt, adding to the melting snow.
The week has been a non-stop marathon for a lot of police, sheriff's deputies, and state troopers. Many have been working double shifts of more than 12 hours. Trooper Hardy said the schedule will continue until more of the snow melts.
"Right now. it's still every man on deck to help to keep our roadways open and to assist our motorists," said Trooper Hardy. "Once as we see the traffic conditions get better and our roadways safer, we will start to downsize."
State troopers also had to call in help from other departments to navigate in the ice and snow. While the question of whether to upgrade equipment will likely come up later during an agency wide wrap up of the storm, for now Louisiana State Police are focused on finishing up any immediate requests from people along the highways.
"I'm sure those assets may be discussed going forward," said Trooper Hardy. "But we're thankful that we have the help of the National Guard. We're thankful we have the help of Wildlife and Fisheries Department since they do have the four-wheel drive capabilities."
Hours after the I-20 westbound lanes reopened in Ruston, both east and westbound lanes of I-20 had to be shut down near Haughton in Bossier Parish. The roadways refroze after sunset, causing 18-wheelers to stall and get stuck, according to the DOTD.