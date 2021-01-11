DIXIE INN, La. -- Interstate 20 west of Dixie Inn is closed following a fiery multi-vehicle crash, Troop G spokesman Brent Hardy said.
The crash involving two 18-wheelers was not weather-related.
The interstate is expected to reopen around 5 p.m., Hardy said.
Traffic is being detoured at milepost 44, which is the Dixie Inn exit. Motorists will then have to travel north to U.S. Highway 371 and go left on U.S. Highway 80 until reaching Goodwill Road, where they can get back on the interstate.
The crash happened after one 18-wheeler hit the rear of a second one that was reentering I-20 after being parked on the shoulder. One of the drivers suffered moderate injuries and the other minor injuries.