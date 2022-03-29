GREENWOOD, La- The westbound lanes of I-20 shut down for hours Tuesday after a fiery collision left two truck drivers hospitalized. KTBS learned of the heroics that led to one of those drivers making it out of his burning rig.
Kenneth Anthony Huskey Sr. was supposed to be in Dallas Tuesday. He thanked God that he spent the night in Shreveport. When he encountered a fiery wreck, he heard a voice he says he was meant to hear.
"When everybody kept saying get back get back it's going to blow, when I turned, I heard something. When I turned I looked, and I kept seeing something move," Huskey said.
That something was the driver of an 18-wheeler, trapped inside the wreckage. Huskey says he crawled under the burning truck to find a way to help.
"The fire was actually right on the guy. And, I took my fire extinguisher and kind of pushed it back," Huskey said. "I started pulling the debris off of him. He said please help me, help me. I said I'm not going to leave. Whatever happens, we do it together."
Huskey, with help from others at the scene, cut the driver loose and pulled him away from the flames.
Sharon Jones saw the collision as it happened and was quick to call 911.
"The last rig that you see here just zoomed past me. He hit the other rig full speed, he never stopped. He never got an opportunity to stop. There were no signs to say that there was construction on the road," Jones said.
Ken Danapas, a volunteer fireman from Big Sandy Texas, was one of several others who sprung into action. He says it was amazing to see average people risking their own safety to save someone else.
"It's not odd for a group of firemen to do it. But, it's a wonderful experience to see other pedestrians, people who are just in traffic, being willing to risk their lives as well," Danapas said.
For Huskey, it was harrowing memories that drove him forward.
"I though about my wife," he said. "She died in my arms. I couldn't help her. But, I was going to help him...yea, I was going to help him."