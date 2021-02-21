SHREVEPORT, La- I-220 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes has officially reopened after a week of severe winter weather. This includes eastbound and westbound lanes of I-220 from the interchange at I-20 (Louisiana Downs Racetrack in Bossier) to the I-20 and I-220 interchange near the Shreveport Regional Airport.
This announcement comes from LA DOTD Public Information Officer, Erin Buchanan.
DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways.
Click here for more information on local road closures.