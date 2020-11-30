BOSSIER CITY, La. - Interstate 220 and Swan Lake Road drivers should expect delays for the next few weeks.
The eastbound on-ramp and westbound off-ramp of Interstate 220 at Swan Lake Road will be closed for the next 30 days, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The work is associated with the Swan Lake Road widening project.
The ramps will close at 7 a.m. Monday.
A detour has been set up on Airline Drive and I-220 East.
Northbound Swan Lake Road motorists wishing to travel eastbound on I-220 will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound.
I-220 westbound traffic wishing to exit to Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Airline Drive and routed to I-220 eastbound.