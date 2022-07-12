SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 49 northbound reopened Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. after Monday's hazardous materials spill. The area had been closed from LA 3132 all the way to Kings Highway.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a truck lost part of its load in the northbound lane of the interstate near the Pierremont Road exit.

I-49 WRECK

Traffic in all lanes were blocked while emergency responders and a hazardous materials team worked to clean up the corrosive material. That cleanup continued until daybreak Tuesday.

I-49 & LA 3132

I-49 & LA 3132

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible until the area was cleared.

There were no reports of injuries.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
3
1
0



Recommended for you

Load comments