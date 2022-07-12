SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 49 northbound reopened Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. after Monday's hazardous materials spill. The area had been closed from LA 3132 all the way to Kings Highway.
Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a truck lost part of its load in the northbound lane of the interstate near the Pierremont Road exit.
Traffic in all lanes were blocked while emergency responders and a hazardous materials team worked to clean up the corrosive material. That cleanup continued until daybreak Tuesday.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible until the area was cleared.
There were no reports of injuries.