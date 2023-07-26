SHREVEPORT, La. - A new service road could reduce truck traffic on Shreveport's streets.
The I-69 Service Road Project would establish a 10 mile direct link between the Port of Caddo Bossier and I-49 at the Stonewall-Frierson Road exit.
The project is still in its research phase but has garnered immense support from leaders in DeSoto, Caddo, and Bossier parishes.
It will maximize efficiency in the movement of goods while reducing transportation costs to attract more business to the area.
The port's tenants are manufacturing and logistics companies that build and deliver extremely heavy products.
"This is the kind of stuff that we deal with on a daily basis, bringing the pieces of the puzzle together to make sure that we have shovel ready greenfield sites ready when prospects come to town." says Eric England, Executive Director of the port.
According to governor John Bel Edwards, one in five Louisiana jobs depends on the state's ports.
"Flournoy Lucas, it prohibits hazardous cargo," England said at the Shreveport City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 25th, "Those trucks have to go from the port to Bert Kouns. Well, the port to Flournoy Lucas is four miles. Bert Kouns is that much farther. They're going to have a direct shot and even if they're a non-hazardous cargo, they'll much rather take that 10 mile road to I-49 just to avoid the lights."
The port is the last stop on the Red River. It's also a foreign trade zone and a U.S. International Port of Entry. The increased accessibility to the port will make it an even more attractive location for industry and manufacturers to set up shop in Shreveport-Bossier.
The port will need $150 million worth of capital investments over the next few years to expand and improve the 4,000 acre site.