BATON ROUGE, La. - A trove of text messages and emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit through a public records request show key members of Gov. John Bel Edwards' staff, lawmakers and those at the top of Louisiana State Police were all talking among themselves about the Ronald Greene case as WBRZ stories played on television weekly throughout 2021.
Some messages indicated a need to improve the image of State Police amid growing controversy over how the agency handled Greene's death years earlier.
The emails are thousands of pages long and show the massive force of the general public writing to the governor expressing outrage that no one had been arrested tied to the Greene case.
Last week, Edwards held a news conference categorically denying having any involvement in the investigation and lack of criminal charges thus far.
Ronald Greene, a Black motorist in Monroe led State Police on a high-speed chase in May of 2019. After a minor crash, he stopped and exited his car; He was alive and apologizing. Body camera footage showed state troopers from Troop F beating and attacking Greene until he went limp. Greene eventually died. In the hours after Greene's death, Edwards was briefed about the case in messages first obtained and reported by the Associated Press.
Read more about the Greene investigation including the texts and emails from our news partner WBRZ TV.