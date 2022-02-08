Ronald Greene

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. - A trove of text messages and emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit through a public records request show key members of Gov. John Bel Edwards' staff, lawmakers and those at the top of Louisiana State Police were all talking among themselves about the Ronald Greene case as WBRZ stories played on television weekly throughout 2021.

Some messages indicated a need to improve the image of State Police amid growing controversy over how the agency handled Greene's death years earlier.

The emails are thousands of pages long and show the massive force of the general public writing to the governor expressing outrage that no one had been arrested tied to the Greene case.

Louisiana governor denies he delayed probe in deadly arrest

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Last week, Edwards held a news conference categorically denying having any involvement in the investigation and lack of criminal charges thus far.

Ronald Greene, a Black motorist in Monroe led State Police on a high-speed chase in May of 2019. After a minor crash, he stopped and exited his car; He was alive and apologizing. Body camera footage showed state troopers from Troop F beating and attacking Greene until he went limp. Greene eventually died. In the hours after Greene's death, Edwards was briefed about the case in messages first obtained and reported by the Associated Press.

Read more about the Greene investigation including the texts and emails from our news partner WBRZ TV.

