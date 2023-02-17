SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, charging him with negligent homicide. The charge alleges that while the officer did not intend to kill Alonzo Bagley, his actions were reckless and below the standards of a reasonable person.
Tyler was given until midday to surrender. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center just after 10 a.m. and was released mid-afternoon on a bond of $25,000. He'll be arraigned on April 3. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to five years upon conviction.
Louisiana State Police requested charges against Tyler after interviews and a review of the officer’s body camera video documenting what took place when Tyler and another police arrived at Bagley’s apartment the night of Feb. 3 to investigate a disturbance complaint. Bagley’s wife, Tangela, told officers her husband was loud and drunk but there was no domestic violence, authorities said.
The officers wanted to talk to Bagley but he bolted out the back of the second-floor apartment. Officers gave chase and Tyler found Bagley outside another apartment building, authorities said. Bagley was shot in the chest 68 seconds later.
Bagley, 43, was unarmed and there was no confrontation or order from the officer to surrender before Bagley was shot.
State Police representatives met with Bagley’s family and their lawyer Thursday morning and showed them video from the body cam. The Bagleys’ lawyer, Ronald Haley of Baton Rouge, who has already filed a $10 million wrongful-death lawsuit against Tyler, said the criminal charge filed against Tyler is appropriate based on what information he knows at this time. And now that Tyler has been arrested, Haley wants to see his immediate termination.
'MR. BAGLEY WAS NOT A THREAT'
"This was a non-violent encounter. Mr. Bagley was unarmed. It was unnecessary for Officer Tyler to arm himself with a firearm," Haley said at his afternoon news conference, adding, "Mr. Bagley was not a threat."
“I want Alonzo’s death to mean something at the end of the day. And I know that it will happen and I appreciate everybody’s condolences and prayers but none of that compares to the pain that I’m feeling, the pain that my mom is feeling… That’s going to linger for a while, for a long time," said Xavier Sudds, Bagley's brother.
Shreveport attorney Dhu Thompson, who is representing Tyler, said after his client's initial video appearance before the judge, "This investigator and all of us have the benefit of sitting in a room, very comfortable with a cup of coffee to analyze these videos and see what happens. Unfortunately, Officer Tyler, from the evidence that was shown today in court didn’t have that luxury. He had less than a second as the investigator indicated to make a threat assessment on an individual that was coming simultaneously at him."
The video link released Thursday by State Police includes a narrative of the events, videos from Tyler's and the other responding officer's body cameras and the 911 call from Bagley's wife.
Tangela Bagley tells the 911 dispatcher her husband had been drinking and was "acting wild and stuff."
"OH, GOD, YOU SHOT ME"
In the videos, the officers are seen talking with Bagley. They ask him to come outside the apartment but he said he needed to put up his dogs first. Bagley's wife told the officers, "He disturbing the peace in here."
That's when Bagley runs and jumps from the balcony and the officers go down the stairs and chase after him. Only 68 seconds lapses between the time they arrived and when Tyler fired the fatal shot. The body camera shows Tyler shot within seconds of reaching Bagley.
When the shot is fired, Bagley, with his hands up, said, “Oh, Lord,” and slumped to the sidewalk. “Oh God, you shot me.”
The other officer called dispatch and asked for EMS, saying, “We need medics right now. Shots fired, shots fired.”
“No, no,” said Tyler, as both officers began rendering aid to Bagley. “No, no, no, no.”
"No man, no. No man, no,” as Tyler starts crying. “Come on, dude. Come on, man. Come on, dude … stay with me."
“Stay with me, man,” he repeats again as he cries hysterically.
The second officer tells Tyler to go meet the ambulance as it arrives. He has his hands on Bagley's chest and says, “You’re good, keep breathing. … Look at me, look at me. Hey, wake up. … Hey, respond. Wake up, wake up. Respond, respond.”
Bagley was pronounced dead later at the hospital.
Haley said the call made to 911 does not mention anything about Bagley having a firearm. Instead, he had a bottle of liquor in his hand.
A "short flight takes place," Haley said. "But flight is not a death sentence. Flight does not mean shoot to kill."
DUE PROCESS UNDERWAY
Haley commended State Police and Col. Lamar Davis for their handling of the investigation. The response is a 180-degree difference from other officer-involved shootings handled under the previous administration, he said.
He then called for release of Tyler's disciplinary record.
Police Chief Wayne Smith, who appeared at a late afternoon news conference with Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members, said the administrative process involving Tyler's discipline began the day after the shooting happened. Tyler, who's been employed with SPD since May 2021, was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.
But he explained, everyone deserves their due process and Louisiana law requires it under the Officers Bill of Rights.
"The processes are working, valuable information from the investigation that was conducted by the State Police, which is still an ongoing investigation, does in in fact become a part of the administrative investigation. I can give the best assurance when the information is all collected and analyzed the appropriate actions will be taken," Smith said.
Smith explained the department has what he called an early warning system that puts officers on the administration's radar when they are involved in incidents. But he said Tyler was not on their radar, despite having "some policy violations," one of which where violence was used.
The chief said he'll use the video to review with training staff and experts to find areas "where we can improve."
Arceneaux and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor expressed their condolences to the Bagley family. Arceneaux also apologized for not reaching out to them earlier but explained the balance that he as a public official considers when it comes to a family's privacy and not making a political statement. He conceded as being a newcomer to the office he's learned from the experience.
The video of the shooting, he said, was hard to watch. Now is a time for healing for all, and he called upon the community to surround the Bagley family with love and prayers.
Taylor pledged to work to change whatever needs to be changed so such a tragic event doesn't happen again in Shreveport.