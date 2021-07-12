LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The Capitol One Tower, a 22-story building that has stood tall over Lake Charles for nearly 40 years is still empty nearly a year after Hurricane Laura's 150-mph winds knocked out windows up and down the building last August.
Iconic Lake Charles building still empty months after Laura
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Gov. Edwin Edwards puts himself on hospice care
- Webster deputy killed while working for Doyline PD; suspect in custody
- Bossier City police chief placed on leave pending investigation
- Caddo school employee accused of selling fake diplomas, transcripts
- Council members question purchase of high-end SUV for new Bossier mayor
- State police issue advisory on missing Shreveport teen
- Rising COVID-19 cases prompts health alert in Minden
- Caddo corrections deputy, 2 inmates arrested
- Bossier City chief refused reassignment; attorney to appeal removal
- Restaurants face nationwide chicken shortage
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.