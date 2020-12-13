SHREVEPORT, La. - Each December, the annual Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser of the year. But like a lot of things in 2020, it's been affected by the pandemic. The need is greater this year, according to the national organization. Although they kicked off the iconic fundraiser early this year, the Salvation Army has had to scale back some traditional elements for a few reasons.
"The pandemic and the coin shortage," said Jamaal Ellis, a corps officer for The Salvation Army Northwest Louisiana. "You can imagine how something like that would impact the campaign."
People have been carrying less cash in recent years, but 2020 also comes with Growing unemployment, and more stores shifting to online shopping. To keep the fundraiser going, the Salvation Army has added more options to give.
"On our kettle stands there's QR codes now," Ellis said. "You can actually scan that with your phone and it'll take you to an online kettle where you can give."
A "virtual" kettle is also accepting donations at shreveportkettle.org. As of Sunday, the online kettle has collected $6,317, less than 4% of its $165,390 goal. The Salvation Army now projects the campaign will only bring in half as much as it did last year, according to the Associated Press, leading to a $60-million dollar drop in donations nationwide.