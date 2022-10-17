SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator fired a 10-year deputy after an investigation indicated he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person.
"I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior," said Sheriff Prator. “He is an embarrassment to the brave men and women who work tirelessly to gain the trust of those we serve."
According to the investigation, Joey Lee, 33, went to a victim’s home in the 1800 block of East Kings Highway multiple times while in uniform and manipulated her into giving him approximately $15,000 in cash over the span of three months.
Lee also cashed stolen forged checks at at least one convenience store in Shreveport while in his uniform, Prator said.
Lee was booked into Caddo Correctional Center. He has been charged with forgery, exploitation of persons with infirmities, extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and malfeasance in office.
The case was reported to Caddo detectives Wednesday. Lee was placed on administrative leave without pay and was later terminated following the investigation and subsequent arrest.
So far, there is only one known victim. The investigation is ongoing.