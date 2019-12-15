IDABEL, Ok. - Oklahoma State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed an Idabel man Sunday.
Troopers say around 10 a.m., Larry Wesley Jr., of Idabel, was driving eastbound on State Highway 37, two miles west of Idabel, when his 2006 Dodge Ram ran off the left side of the roadway.
The crash report says the vehicle hit an embankment and a private gate post. He was pronounced dead at the scene with trunk-internal injuries.
Troppers say the weather was foggy at the time of the crash. No word if it played a part in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
His body was transported to David Whites Funeral Home in Idabel.