MONROE, La. - State police have released the names of all of those involved in a deadly crash Thursday night that claimed the lives of two people after a trooper responding to a call rear-ended their vehicle.
Killed in the crash were 11-year-old An-Janne Lindsey and 18-year-old Kajenne Lindsey, both of Monroe. They were in back seat of a Kia Forte driven by 42-year-old Kenneth Lindsey of Monroe.
Trooper Kaleb Reeves, son of state police Commander Kevin Reeves, was the driver of the marked state police unit.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 165 near Ticheli Road in Ouachita Parish.
Reeves slammed into the rear of Kenneth Lindsey's 2020 Kia Forte, which was traveling in the same lane. Why that happened is still under investigation, state police said in a news release.
Reeves, who was restrained, was not hurt. Kenneth Lindsey and the front-seat passenger were also wearing their seat belts. Both were taken to a Monroe hospital with moderate injuries.
It's still unknown if An-Janne Lindsey and Kajeene Lindsey were wearing seat belts. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Reeves submitted to a breath alcohol test showing no impairment, state police said.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Kenneth Lindsey and submitted for analysis. The crash is being investigated by a crash reconstructionist/supervisor with LSP and remains ongoing.