No matter where you go you can always find a horror story involving a cell phone or a charger purchased from a discount store, flea market or online.
Sara Anderson of Sibley, LA said she purchased one that did not last long at all.
"I've gotten one before it worked for about 5 minutes and the next day when I tried to charge my phone it didn't work at all," said Anderson.
According to the National Crime Prevention Council, counterfeit power accessories like batteries and chargers could be the blame for gadgets not working right...the problem is counterfeits can be hard to spot
Kathleen Combs with Canon's Anti-Counterfeiting Committee says sometimes the counterfeits look just like the real thing.
"From the outside counterfeits look very much like the original product but inside it's a completely different story they are missing important safety components and this is why they are less expensive," said Combs.
The consequences of using these products could be detrimental to your phone, tablet, your property, even your life.
"They can overheat, smoke, melt and even burn and this obviously is a serious risk," said Combs.
She also points out that some counterfeits violate intellectual property laws, infringing on patent and trademark rights which damage the economy.
Ann Harkins with the National Crime Prevention Council said the American Properties Industries represents between five and six trillion dollars in America's economy. The economic loss from counterfeit and pirated products every year is about 750,000 jobs and more than $250 billion dollars in lost revenue.
"If you are buying from fly by night flea market counterfeiters you are not supporting your local business person who is supporting the tax base so if the local tax revenues are cut then that means public safety and education and other local services are cut,"
said Harkins.
Combs says steering clear of counterfeiters is not easy but the best thing you can do is to be an educated shopper.
"Shop smart! Stick to reputable sources when making a purchase," said Combs.
A few more tips from the anti-counterfeiting committee:
* Be careful with online overseas purchases. Counterfeit accessories are a lot more common overseas.
*Compare the logo on the accessory with the logo on your original product. If it doesn't match it could be a counterfeit.
*If the price is too good to be true, that's another sign it might be a fake.