SHREVEPORT, La. -- All the immigrants who were dropped off by ICE at the Shreveport bus station last Thursday have been reunited with their families and friends in the United States, according to Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention.
As KTBS 3-Investigates reported Friday, approximately 80 Haitian immigrants were dropped off by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with little to no warning to local officials, who are warning there may be more busloads to come.
The influx of immigrants came in two waves to the SporTran Intermodal Terminal at Texas and Murphy streets in downtown Shreveport, according to a SporTran official, who did not want to be identified. ICE confirmed the arrival of two buses.
Local government officials confirmed to KTBS 3-Investigates that one bus arrived Thursday with about 50 immigrants on board. A second bus arrived later at about 5:30 p.m. with 29 people aboard -- 22 men and seven women.
Once notified of the sudden release, most of their families purchased plane or bus tickets for their loved ones. A few immigrants whose families could not afford plane tickets received free plane tickets from the nonprofit Miles for Migrants which helps reunite refugees and asylum seekers with their families, said Frances Kelley, a spokeswoman for Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention, in a news release Monday.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Congressman Mike Johnson question the lack of communication and say the situation is symbolic of a better need for immigration and border policy.
Cassidy called what happened in Shreveport “incredible,” adding it was “unfair to the community, unfair to the country and unfair to the people that are being dropped off.”
“You cannot imagine a worse immigration policy and execution of whatever they are doing,” he said of the Biden administration.
“We’re the most stable, most successful country in the world for a reason. And if we cannot maintain our borders and our sovereignty and our security then we cannot be the great people that we area. We cannot help everyone in the world. Even the churches and the nonprofits and certainly the government. Those resources are finite. They’re not infinite. We cannot do this forever,” Johnson said.
Since the end of March, volunteers in Shreveport have assisted over 400 immigrants from 42 countries to travel to reunite with their families or friends in other states. This includes several mothers and fathers who were reunited with their children after being separated for several months or even years.
Most immigrants who have traveled through Shreveport are asylum seekers, said Kelley.
The United States is a signatory to three international treaties that establish the legal right to seek asylum in a safe country for anyone fleeing persecution, torture, or violence: the Geneva Convention, the Convention Against Torture, and the 1967 Refugee Protocol, said Kelley.
“However, the chaotic way in which ICE released asylum seekers at the Shreveport bus station last Thursday, without allowing them to contact their families first, is only one example of many similar incidents that have been documented in Louisiana over recent months,” Kelley said.
On Friday, Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention, Freedom for Immigrants, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and several other groups filed a civil rights complaint against ICE for “blatant violations of the ICE Performance-Based National Detention Standards 2011 regarding release protocols in Louisiana and Mississippi, causing serious harm to the well-being and safety of those being released.”
These violations include not allowing immigrants to contact their families prior to being released to make travel arrangements and not providing access to interpreters and translated materials to inform them of their post-release transportation options.
Several of the nine ICE immigration detention centers in Louisiana are currently under investigation by the federal government due to allegations of torture, abuse, and medical neglect, Kelley said.
The immigrants left in Shreveport who did not have money or a way travel to other destinations were helped by the Church for the Highlands and another local non-profit.
Caridad Cephas-Kimbrough, the head of the ICE field office in New Orleans, declined to comment on the operation Friday but instead referred KTBS to a public information officer, Sarah Loicano.
Loicano released a written statement that read, in part: “ICE’s enforcement and removal operations New Orleans field office is transporting individuals, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, released from ICE custody to regional airports or bus stations. Individuals released from ICE custody have a transportation and a temporary support plan in place prior to release."
SporTran sources were told up to 17 more busloads of immigrants and refugees are coming to Shreveport. Loicano told KTBS Friday that number may be high. However, she could not provide a specific number, nor a time frame for those arrivals.
Two local law enforcement agencies also confirmed to KTBS-3 News that they were not told of this plan by ICE. They expressed concern and said they are watching the situation closely.
And it's not just Shreveport. KTBS-3 News is getting reports of similar drop offs in communities all over Louisiana and Mississippi.