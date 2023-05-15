SHREVEPORT, La. - Homebuyers in the ArkLaTex who have good credit could be paying more to buy a house starting as of this month.
On May 1, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) created a new rule under the direction of the Biden Administration. Mortgage industry specialists say homebuyers with credit scores of 680 or higher will pay, for example, about $40 per month more on a home loan of $400,000. Homebuyers who make down payments of 15% to 20% will get hit with the largest fees.
On the flip side, those with less than stellar credit scores will pay lower fees than they did previously on a conventional loan from a private bank. Some say that could bring more business and buyers to the housing market.
"You hate see an increase in cost at a time like this when rates are already spiking and business is slowing down. But, I think think the overall goal was to increase business and open up credit to other people who didn't have an opportunity to get a conventional loan versus penalizing people," said Stacy Hooper, Legacy Mortgage Services in Shreveport president.
The new rules only effect conventional loans. It does not impact FHA, VA or rural loans.
Republicans have introduced a bill called the Responsible Borrowers Act to try and stop the new rules, so far unsuccessfully, saying the saying the Biden Administration is "punishing responsible mortgage borrowers."