SHREVEPORT, La. - As people prepare for Memorial Day weekend, Louisiana State Police are working to keep drivers safe.
Starting Wednesday, Louisiana State Police, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Tennessee Highway Patrol, will have troopers placed along Interstate 55.
The traffic safety initiative called Line to Line goes from Louisiana to Mississippi and up through Tennessee. Troopers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, those not wearing their seat belts, and drivers who are speeding.
"We typically see an increase of motor vehicle crashes on the interstate during this time of the year. Memorial Day weekend is one of the more dangerous time periods," said Trooper Jonathan Odom.
Odom is the public information officer for Louisiana State Police. The official 2021 Memorial Day enforcement period starts on Friday at 12:01 am and ends on Monday at midnight.