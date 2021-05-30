Impairment suspected in fatal Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La- Louisiana State Police responded to a deadly crash in Natchitoches on Saturday night, and they suspect the driver was impaired.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 71 north of Campti. 41-year-old Karmelita Higgins of Mckinney, TX died in the accident.
LSP said Higgins was driving south on U.S. 71 when she veered off the road and hit a tree. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her car.
Impairment is suspected, so toxicology samples were taken.
This crash is under investigation.