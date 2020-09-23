SHREVEPORT, La - The numbers for coronavirus cases and deaths continue to grow in the United States. While cases are approaching the 7 million mark, deaths have now topped 200,000. While those numbers are staggering, there are other numbers that tell another story.
While the summer saw a major spike in new cases, fortunately the number of hospitalizations did not increase as much as they did in the spring. According to medical experts, looking at that number is important. It shows that we are learning more about COVID-19 and how to treat it.
This morning on First News, we visited to with two local doctors to get their take on the latest trends when it comes to the coronavirus and why they feel optimistic when it comes to how we are handling it.