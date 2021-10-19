BOSSIER CITY, La. - Plans to overhaul a section of Interstate 20 in Bossier City are back on track.
The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is set to put out the call for bids on Nov. 10.
The first work will include all lanes from Benton Road to Industrial Drive.
"At this point our letting we know for sure is set in stone," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokesperson. "This project which is a partial reconstruction of I-20 in Bossier City is going to bid on Nov. 10. This project includes the complete reconstruction of all lanes of I-20 from just west of Benton Road to Industrial Drive."
The delay in the highway work was caused by construction plans not being ready. The project is expected to cost about $55 million.
The construction will cause delays in travel time.
"Anytime you shut down a lane on an interstate, a heavily traveled thoroughfare like that, you're going to create some congestion, which is just part of the nature of the beast," Buchanan said. "A lot will be in place to try and help alleviate that for the folks who are traveling through and the folks that live here and take that route all the time."
The approximately two-year project is expected to get started in early 2022.