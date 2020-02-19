SHREVEPORT, La. -- Several Northwest Louisiana airports soon will be able to make improvements thanks to recently awarded federal grants.
The U.S. Department of Transportation will award $11.36 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 19 airports in Louisiana. This investment in Louisiana’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports.
Local airports on the list include:
- $58,500 to C.E. Rusty Williams Airport in DeSoto Parish for apron rehabilitation.
- $247,500 to Hart Airport in Many from apron rehab.
- $1.98 million to Minden Airport to reconstruct runway lighting and for runway rehabilitation.
- $165,000 to Natchitoches Regional Airport for runway and taxiway reconstruction.
Other airports include:
- $500,400 to Morehouse Memorial Airport in Bastrop to remove obstructions in order to support an RNAV approach.
- $454,021 to Le Gros Memorial Airport in Crowley for erosion control and to improve airport drainage.
- $135,000 to Union Parish Airport in Farmerville to remove airport obstructions.
- $150,000 to South Lafourche Airport in Galliano for lighting and to remove airport obstructions.
- $315,000 to Houma-Terrebonne Airport for taxiway reconstruction.
- $103,500 to Jena Airport to remove airport obstructions.
- $356,700 to Jennings Airport for runway and taxiway sealing.
- $72,000 to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles for taxiway lighting rehab.
- $2 million to Lake Charles Regional Airport for terminal building construction.
- $398,000 to Leesville Airport for runway and taxiway sealing.
- $2.64 million to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to construct a taxiway and to extend a taxiway.
- $552,819 to Kelly-Dumas Airport in Oak Grove for taxiway construction.
- $392,000 to Ahart Field in Opelousas to install perimeter fencing.
- $135,000 to John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport in Rayville for runway rehabilitation.
- $700,000 to Slidell Airport for apron rehabilitation.
“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.42 billion in more than two thousand American airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.
“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that.”