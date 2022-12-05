SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front was bisecting the ArkLaTex during the mid morning on this Monday. South of the boundary, it was in the 60s-70s. North...temperatures were in the 40s-50s.
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed spotty showers over northern sections near the warm front.
Patchy drizzle and fog were also occurring north of the warm front in northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and south Arkansas. There, visibility was near zero. Dry conditions were over the southern half of the area with unlimited visibility.
As the front moves up into the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas this afternoon, the weather should improve. Thus, the showers are forecast to move away, the fog disperse and a big warm up is likely. The sun may even peek through the clouds!
Here is the forecast:
In McCurtain county, the rain chance is small. Temperatures rise into the 60s this afternoon.
The fog disperses in Texarkana and it also warms into the 60s.
Spring-like weather is expected in Shreveport with the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Logansport will also see the 70s today with only a minimal chance of rain.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3 Midday News at 11 a.m. for the rest of the 7-Day Forecast.