BATON ROUGE, La. - On largely party line votes, both chambers on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional redistricting bill, marking the first time in 31 years legislators refused to accept a gubernatorial refusal of a bill they had passed.
The vote was 72-31 – more than the two-thirds needed – to turn House Bill 1 into law over the objections Edwards.
State senators voted 27-11 to turn House Bill 1 into law on Thursday.
But the issue likely will be determined in the courts over the issue of whether federal law was properly followed and whether the Republican majority followed the correct procedures when adjourning the regular annual session in order to hold today’s veto override session.
The last time a Louisiana Legislature overturned a governor's veto, against his or her will, was in 1991 when then Gov. Buddy Roemer vetoed an anti-abortion bill.
