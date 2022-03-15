BATON ROUGE, La. - In a combative and heated legislative hearing that saw his attorney removed from the witness table, former Louisiana State Police commander Kevin Reeves denied leading a cover-up of the 2019 death of Ronald Greene at the hands of state troopers and said he said little to the governor – his boss – about the case in the ensuing year.
But legislators on the House panel created by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to dig into what Gov. John Bel Edwards and State Police brass knew of Greene’s death were largely not satisfied with Reeves’ explanations. Members chided him for being “disengaged” with the case, while the committee chair said he felt he was being “misled.” Black lawmakers tangled with Reeves over whether Greene, a Black man from Monroe, was murdered by troopers, and whether police officials had racist motivations.
Reeves’ attorney, Lewis Unglesby, also revealed that Reeves had already sat down with Schexnayder, a Republican, for a “lengthy” interview that was recorded. Some of the lawmakers on the panel were unaware of that interview. It was not immediately clear when the conversation happened.
Reeves defended the troopers who brutalized Greene on a dark Union Parish road in 2019, saying he didn’t think Master Trooper Kory York – one of many troopers now under federal investigation – turned off his body camera to “cover something up.”
