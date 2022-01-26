BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) upended its historic way of doing business by accepting a $1.5 billion plan for cooperatives to buy power for the next 20 years from utility companies in other states and to build a $750 million state of the art generating plant in Iberville Parish.
Entergy or Cleco traditionally sold all the electricity a rural cooperative would use. Under the contract approved Tuesday five of the co-ops, which service about 119,000 customers, will rely on a “portfolio of power” buying different amounts of power – the total of which will meet the needs of their 119,00 customers – from two out-of-state firms that will have to transmit power into Louisiana, three companies using solar power, and a new plant that will be built near Plaquemine by a company from New Jersey.
