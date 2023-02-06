SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Monday distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten.
There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow parents to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for their child that can be given to law enforcement in an emergency. Kindergarten teachers will distribute the kits once received.
Deputies recommend parents store the kits in a safety box at home.
These kits were distributed through a partnership with the National Child Identification Program, Louisiana Sheriff's Association, Attorney General's office, Ochsner LSU Health, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, American Electric Power and the Louisiana Department of Education.