SHREVEPORT, La. - Two of Louisiana's three abortion clinics resumed procedures Tuesday, a day after a Louisiana judge halted implementation of the state's trigger law that outlawed nearly all abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned. A third is open and planning to resume abortions and counseling Thursday.
The Shreveport clinic was seeing patients on Tuesday and has more scheduled for later in the week. The clinic's administrator, Kathaleen Pittman, is a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Monday that led Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso, a Democrat, to issue a temporary injunction that stopped the state's abortion ban from taking effect.
The Baton Rouge clinic was seeing patients Tuesday who were previously scheduled, said Amy Irvin, a spokesperson for both the New Orleans and Baton Rouge clinics, which have the same owner.
The New Orleans clinic will resume seeing patients on Thursday, prioritizing 65 patients whose Saturday appointments were canceled when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling Friday on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. The clinic is also taking new appointments.
The rescheduled appointments represent what may be a small window to get an abortion in Louisiana and other states that have filed for similar restraining orders against trigger laws. In Louisiana, a hearing is scheduled for July 8, when the Civil District Court Judge Ethel Simms Julien, also a Democrat, will consider a challenge to the state's trigger laws, which the plaintiffs argue is vague and confusing for physicians.
Currently, none of the trigger laws can be enforced and abortion remains legal. Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has indicated that it will file to dissolve the temporary restraining order before the July 8 hearing, according to lead plaintiffs' attorney, Joanna Wright, of Boies Schiller Flexner. Depending on the outcome of the hearing, the ban on abortion may or may not be in effect after July 8.
