BATON ROUGE, La. - Crippling staff shortages, toxic work environments and escalating caseloads are causing an exodus of Louisiana’s child welfare workers, and Louisiana legislators said Tuesday that they are not convinced the agency is doing enough to right itself.
The Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee called an oversight hearing Tuesday to press for answers from the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, which is supposed to guard children against abuse and neglect from caretakers. The attention comes as the agency has weathered criticism over its handling of recent child abuse cases, including a case involving a toddler who died from a fentanyl overdose after state officials received three warnings about his family.
DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters told lawmakers Tuesday that her employees have been pushed “beyond their capacity to feel like they’re doing good work.” The agency has around 400 open positions while reports of abuse and neglect across the state are increasing, she said.
“The difference in our agency when you don’t perform your best is that horrible things happen,” Walters said.
