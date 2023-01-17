BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the revised guidelines, including on Dec. 13.
But the board reversed course Tuesday after the proposed changes sparked nearly 600 public comments in recent weeks through a public portal.
Also, House Education Committee Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria and seven panel members asked BESE to re-open the issue in an email to members Monday.
The flashpoint in the debate is focused on social and emotional learning for children up to age 5.
Backers say social and emotional learning is a key component to children developing a healthy outlook.
Critics say the topic is so broad that it would allow discussions on gender identify and other controversial topics.
