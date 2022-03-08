BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana state representatives on Tuesday laid out an expansive list of documents and witnesses they will request – potentially using subpoenas – as members of a new panel tasked with reviewing Ronald Greene’s death in 2019 at the hands of Louisiana State Police.
Headlining the list is Kevin Reeves, who led State Police at the time of Greene’s death and stepped down as the scandal festered in the fall of 2020. Reeves, through his lawyer Lewis Unglesby, told Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee he would willingly come before the committee to answer questions. That could happen as soon as next week, when House leaders expect several current State Police officials to answer questions from the panel.
Magee chairs the new panel, created last month by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to find out “who knew what and when” around Greene’s death. It was sparked in part by Associated Press reports raising questions about what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew about Greene’s death immediately after he was brutally beaten by troopers on a deserted roadside in Union Parish.
The committee will seek subpoena power to compel witnesses and produce documents if needed, Magee said. That’ll be done through a House resolution after the Legislature is gaveled in next week.
