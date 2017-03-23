Crawfest is a FREE ADMISSION, family friendly event held on Saturday March 25, 2017 in Shreveport's historic Betty Virginia Park. This is the first festival of its kind ever to be held in the Park.
Live music from 11am-7pm. Fresh boiled crawfish from Shane's Seafood. Beer, burgers, jambalaya, & soft drinks also for sale. Local artists will be showcased & kid friendly activities will be available.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the South Highlands Neighborhood Association for improvements in the park. Crawfest is organized by Pin Point Local Marketing, Twisted Root Burger Co. - Shreveport, and Rhino Coffee.
Live Music Schedule:
11:00am - Easy Money
1:00pm - Professor Porkchop and the Dirty Dishes
3:00pm - Bayou Gypsy
5:00pm - Honey Island Swamp Band