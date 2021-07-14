TEXARKANA, Texas - On July 12, 2021 at around 2:00 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a traffic crash on State Highway 155 in Cass County about two miles south of Avinger, Texas.
Early investigations found that a 2005 Peterbilt Truck-Tractor which was towing a trailer traveling northeast on State Highway 155.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the Peterbilt lost control and left the highway hitting several trees. There was heavy rain in the area at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Peterbilt, Danny Green, 68, of Haworth, Oklahoma died at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
This crash remains under investigation.