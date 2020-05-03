IDABEL, Ok. - A 10-year-old boy is dead after driving a side by side into an embankment, according to Oklahoma State Police.
According to the investigation report, the accident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday, on the 200 block of Pine Hurst Lane.
The boy was driving a Polaris Ranger north when it veered to the right and hit an embankment, according to the report. After hitting the embankment the Ranger overturned and landed on the driver's side, troopers say.
The Wylie, Texas, boy was taken to McCurtain Regional Hospital, with head and internal injuries, where he later died, the report continued.
The adult passenger Jon Barone, 55, of Broken Bow, was not injured according law enforcement.
Authorities say neither the boy or Barone were wearing seat belts.
The accident was because of an "inexperience driver", according to the report.