WASHINGTON, DC - Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Lewis' body will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda where an invitation-only arrival ceremony will take place Monday afternoon.
Following the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, a public viewing will take place outdoors as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the public will be able to pay tribute to the late Georgia Democrat during select times later in the day on Monday and throughout the day Tuesday as his body lies in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol.
On Thursday, there will be a "celebration of life" at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary in Atlanta, followed by interment at South-View Cemetery.