RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech baseball head coach Lane Burroughs spoke with the media Tuesday. He recapped No. 17 LA Tech’s 4-1 week, which included a series victory at Southern Miss to open Conference USA play.
Lane Burroughs quotes
Opening statement:
“We’re excited to be ranked and moving up in the rankings, but I’ll give you the coach line that it doesn’t really mean anything until the end of the year. It’s good to be noticed, though, for our hard work, and it’s good for the boys. Going into this weekend at Southern Miss, I thought it was very evenly matched two teams. With the four-game series, you don’t know what to expect. It was our first one, and it’s a grind. You leave mentally exhausted. I’m very proud of our guys for holding the rope. Friday night could’ve gone either way. I’ve been in that other dugout and seen them get the big hit. Tomkins came in and got two punchouts of two good hitters. We got boat raced in game one [of the doubleheader], but Cade Gibson pitched really well in game two. Sunday wasn’t looking good, but our guys just held steady and didn’t flinch. We feel like we’re going to make a run in every game, and it may not happen, but we feel like we can. We were able to minimize some innings and make our run. Our guys are finding a way to get it done.”
On the ability to score first in so many games this season:
“It’s both. Your starting pitching throws up a zero and has been really good out of the gate, no question about that. For hitting, Taylor Young is always in the middle of it. If we’re making a run, he’s in the middle of it. He’s either getting a big hit or scoring. If you’ve got a leadoff guy who can work a pitch count and get on base, usually when that leadoff guy gets on, he’s going to come around and score. Our pitchers are also doing a great job, but I feel like we get better offensively as the game moves along. Usually when we’ve seen a pitcher one time through the lineup, I like our chances as we go along.”
On picking up career win No. 250 on Sunday:
“I’ve been able to coach some great players. I didn’t have too much to do with it. It’s good, but I’m looking forward to 251. That’s the one I’m looking for. I’ll take a head full of gray hair if it means we’re getting some victories. I’ve been fortunate to work for some great coaches throughout my career and have some great players. It’s just a number, and No. 251 is the one I can’t wait to get.”