SHREVEPORT, La-The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host its 17th annual Red River Water Resource Festival on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center at 700 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport, Louisiana, just across from the Shreveport Aquarium.
Free to the public, the event promotes wildlife, environmental protection, water safety and water health. It also aims to give visitors a better knowledge of the natural resources along the Red River.
This year’s theme is re-introducing the Red River and will include science experiments and demos, games, animals, giveaways and more. During the event, guests can:
- Meet Bobber, the Water Safety Dog and learn about boat safety and how to put on a life vest
- Touch a live alligator and learn all about what animals call Louisiana’s waters home with the Walter B. Jacobs Wildlife Refuge team
- Measure wind and rain with the National Weather Service
- Play fun water games with JUMP! Swim School
- Be part of the action with Caddo Sheriff’s Dive Team
- Conduct science experiments with the Shreveport Aquarium aquarist team
- Explore water-based careers with the City of Shreveport
- Enjoy Yeero-Yeero and Tasty Treats food trucks with meals available for purchase
Other participants for this year’s event include Louisiana State University, Shreveport Biology Department and Red River Clean Up crew.
Because the event will be held onsite at the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center this year, event goers will be able to explore the many exhibits inside the museum which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While touring, guests can learn about regional history and how the USACE tamed the mighty Red River for navigation, flood control, and recreation. Guest can also learn about the positive impact the river has had on fish and bird populations of the region. Enjoy displays of relics from historic events as well as fish and bird mounts of local species.
“A lot of people don’t realize what a gem we have right here and I’m trying to change that,” says Sarah Nix, Lead Natural Resource Specialist of the Red River Project. “The Red River is a vital part of our region; it has helped shape our history and contributes greatly to our local economy. “
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website, the opening of the waterway to the Shreveport-Bossier City area in December 1994 was the culmination of more than 150 years of effort by local citizens to provide a safe, dependable, navigation system for the Red River.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the world's largest public engineering organization and has a firm commitment to preserving and enhancing our natural environment. The Corps is the largest federal provider of outdoor and water-based recreation in the nation.
For further information on the Red River Water Resource Festival contact the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center at 318-677-2673.