BOSSIER CITY, La.- Amazing Curves Boutique LLC hosted its first annual pageant at the Bossier City Civic Center Saturday on the upswing for the Big Sister- Little Sister program. This pageant helped build self-esteem for young ladies and allowed the display of talent, beauty, and black girl magic through stunning outfits and 'bad n bougie' attitudes.
In addition, it was a complete source of inspiration to girls who desired to boost their confidence, self-assurance, and self-love. Yolanda Black, director/coordinator of the pageant, states, " We strongly promote the concept of higher learning and encourage youth in the community to pursue an education that will enable them to become successful in life. We will do this by providing the contestants with lifelong skills and experiences to enhance personal and professional skills."
The theme was "Be Inspired, Be Motivated, and be the Little Miss Queen (LMQ) of Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana." All girls of different aged were hard at work behind closed doors as the eager pageant parents and family waited patiently in the civic center rows of chairs. Vendors of a large variety were hard at work, too, promoting and selling their black-owned products to everyone who stepped in the door.
Pink and black balloons decorated the auditorium, and traces of glitter and glitz from each girl's outfit sprinkled the floor. In and out, parents and directors helped to carefully prepare each little girl in the hope of receiving the crown. White tulle and pink flowers lined the award table, with over 20 trophies spread on top. The pageant consisted of three divisions: Miss Petite 2-5, Miss Princess 6-8, and Queen 9-11.
The audience cheered their lungs out as the little girls of each category walked onto and on the side of the stage, eager to start showing off their outfits, talents, and beauty. Each girl was to show their personality through their dressings of choice, whether formal or 'bad and bougie,' to help the judges determine who would win.
Every move, smile, and wave were carefully examined and watched by the judges while each pageant parent stood on the sidelines and cheered them on.
Each girl was carefully voted for, determined by best outfit, talent, and overall pageant personality. The winners were:
PETITE: Lyric Lawson
PRINCESS 1ST: Gia Willaims
QUEEN 1ST: Zuri Marie Hall
Many rewards and trophies were given to almost every little girl in attendance, even if they did not place 1st, and each pageant girl deserved their rewards immensely. Their personality, the beauty, the stunning outfits, and the confidence these girls expressed and shone through this event are one to leave a mark in the hopes and wanting for more.