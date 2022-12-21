It was the early period for National Signing Day for high school football athletes across the country and the Arklatex was well represented.
Here's a list of the local athletes that put pen to paper Wednesday.
Captain Shreve
Marquez Stevenson - Texas Tech
Carthage
Montrell Hatton - Oregon State
Evangel
Kody Jackson - Louisiana
Huntington
Kam Evans - Texas Southern
Many
Tackett Curtis - USC
Northwood
Ja'Marion Kennedy - Louisiana Tech
MarJayvious Moss - Memphis
Ta'Derius Collins - Indiana
Pleasant Grove
Victor Shaw - UTSA