It was the early period for National Signing Day for high school football athletes across the country and the Arklatex was well represented.

Here's a list of the local athletes that put pen to paper Wednesday.

Captain Shreve

Marquez Stevenson - Texas Tech

Carthage

Montrell Hatton - Oregon State

Evangel

Kody Jackson - Louisiana

Huntington

Kam Evans - Texas Southern

Many

Tackett Curtis - USC

Northwood

Ja'Marion Kennedy - Louisiana Tech

MarJayvious Moss - Memphis

Ta'Derius Collins - Indiana

Pleasant Grove

Victor Shaw - UTSA

