Many and Kinder will battle for a state championship for the third time in Louisiana's 2A bracket Sunday in Natchitoches.
374 days after their loss in the 2019 2A state title game, it's the feeling of defeat fueling the top seeded Many Tigers, "It's like falling off a cliff. To be that close to being the state champion, the dream and what you work for, the final goal. You almost can touch it. To not be the state champion, it's tough, it's brutal," said Many head coach Jess Curtis.
It's a pain Curtis has felt before, losing in the 2013 state finals a year before hoisting his first state championship trophy. The leader of the Tigers is hoping history repeats itself, "In 2013 we came back and had a great run, and undefeated run all the way to the state championship and made good on it. This year, we've made that undefeated run again and we're four quarters away."
The only thing standing in the Tigers way is the same team they faced in the Dome seven years ago, Kinder, "Bret Fuselier is one of my best friends in the business. We talk all the time and we always talk about how we've both won one against each other. I told him during the summer it's going to be us and them."
While the location of the rubber match will be different, expect some fireworks to kick off the 2020 prep classic, "If you can't play it in the Superdome, what better place to play it in our backyard at Northwestern? The exit sign says "Many-Natchitoches" and it's in our backyard. The kids get to sleep in their beds the night before. It's just going to be an amazing event. Many v Kinder III to open up the state championship Prep Classic."
See who wins this epic matchup when Many and Kinder meet in the 2A State Championship game Sunday at 1pm.