The most important part of the 47th Bayou Classic for Grambling is, of course, winning the game.
But their annual showdown with Southern will also provide a glimpse into the future for head coach Broderick Fobbs. Grambling (0-3) has struggled to find an identity during this spring season, particularly on offense. While coach Fobbs works to sort out his offense coaching staff, he says the Bayou Classic will give him a perfect chance to figure some things out, "All of our coaches know, everyone in the organization knows that everyone is being evaluated at this particular time. This is an opportunity. That's just simply what it is, it's an opportunity to basically show who you are, where you are in a tough situation, in a tough time. If you can play hard, play with passion, and stay focused in a situation as such, then anything else we throw your way you should be able to deal with."
Along with the struggles on the field this season, the G-Men have also been hit hard off of it. A Covid-19 outbreak on the roster has kept the team off the field for nearly a month. Fobbs is hoping that adversity will lead to better results once the game kicks off.
The 47th Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern will be played Saturday at 1:30pm in Shreveport'a Independence Stadium. Tickets will not be sold at the gate, but can be purchased here.