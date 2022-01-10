INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Faulk endured a long and difficult year in 2021.
But the former LSU great and ex-running backs coach got some good news to come his way to start 2022: He has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made Monday in the run up to Monday night’s College Football Playoff Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. Eighteen players and three coaches were selected from a 217-man ballot. They will be enshrined on Dec. 6.
Faulk is the 11th LSU player or coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the first since quarterback Bert Jones in 2016. He played for the Tigers from 1995-98, was a three-time All-Southeastern Conference selection from 1996-98 and earned All-American honors in 1996.
Faulk was the only player on the ballot with Louisiana ties to be inducted. Those still waiting a call include former LSU linebacker Bradie James and former Saints Morten Andersen (Michigan State), Reggie Bush (USC), Jahri Evans (Bloomsburg) and former Catholic High star Warrick Dunn (Florida State).
The ballot for the Class of 2022 was released in June. Not long after that, Faulk’s youngest daughter Kevione, who worked in the LSU football office, died in September at 19. In December came the news that Faulk, who spent the previous two seasons as LSU’s running backs coach, would not be retained as part of new coach Brian Kelly’s staff.
Born in Lafayette in 1976, Faulk became a star quarterback at Carencro High School where he was two-time Class 5A player of the year. He became the prized objective of then LSU coach Gerry DiNardo’s first recruiting class in 1995, picking the struggling Tigers over then national powers Tennessee, Florida State and Colorado.
He is still the fourth-leading rusher in SEC history with 4,557 career yards.
Being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame is one of the rarest honors in sports.
According to the National Football Foundation, more than 5.1 million people have played or coached college football since the game began in 1869. Of those only about 1,300, or 0.2%, have made it into the College Football Hall of Fame.
LSU PLAYERS, COACHES IN CFB HALL OF FAME
• Bernie Moore, coach, 1954
• Gaynell Tinsley, end, 1956
• Ken Kavanaugh, end, 1963
• Abe Mickal, QB, 1967
• George “Doc” Fenton, end, 1971
• Charles McClendon, coach, 1986
• Tommy Casanova, CB, 1995
• Billy Cannon, HB, 2008
• Jerry Stovall, HB, 2010
• Charles Alexander, RB, 2012
• Bert Jones, QB, 2016
• Kevin Faulk, RB/KR, 2022