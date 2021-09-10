BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU board of supervisors approved a resolution Friday morning to name the basketball court after former men's coach Dale Brown, ending a lengthy and controversial push to put his name on the hardwood.
From now on, Brown's name will grace the floor during basketball games inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The vote passed 12-3 after more than two hours of the meeting was devoted to discussion of the resolution and two substitute motions were presented in the midst of the sometimes heated debate.
Before the vote, multiple supporters of Brown spoke on behalf of the resolution, including former players Rudy Macklin and Ricky Blanton. Board member Glenn J. Armentor, one of the staunchest advocates for the motion, said supportive letters also came from former LSU coach Johnny Jones, sportscaster Bob Costas and former LSU basketball player Shaquille O'Neal.
But when the motion reached the board, past chair Mary L. Werner argued there was a better way to recognize Brown that also acknowledged former LSU women's basketball coach Sue Gunter, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
"We still can't raise a woman to the equal level of a man in this community," Werner said, adding she admired Brown for his accomplishments on and off the court.
Werner pointed out Brown never won a national championship, something she viewed as a requirement to put someone's name on the court or field. Werner said she spoke Tuesday to Armentor about recognizing the coach in a way that didn't involve naming the court after him.
"I don't believe this is the appropriate honor at the appropriate time," Werner said.
In the midst of the meeting, student member Monica Aguilera proposed a substitute motion to name the floor "Gunter-Brown Court," a measure seconded by Werner. The resolution was defeated. Aguilera asked to table the vote, a motion that was also defeated before the vote.
Brown coached at LSU from 1972 to 1997. He won four Southeastern Conference regular season titles, one conference tournament championship, reached 13 NCAA tournaments and made the Final Four in 1981 and 1986.
The four-time SEC coach of the year and 1981 national coach of the year, Brown's a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He finished 448-301, winning the most games by a men's basketball coach in school history.
Some have pushed for LSU to name the court after Brown, 85, for years. In 2019, the board of supervisors voted to have the school's naming committee examine naming the court after Brown, and earlier this year, Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, sponsored a resolution in the Louisiana senate that asked the board of supervisors to name the court after Brown.