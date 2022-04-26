UPDATE: All crossings have reopened as of 4:45 p.m. -- earlier than expected
MANSFIELD, La. – A collision Tuesday afternoon between and train and car fortunately resulted in no injuries; however, the cleanup will cause headaches for Mansfield motorists as most of the railroad crossings in the city are closed.
Assistant Police Chief Billy Locks said the train-car crash happened at the Gibbs Street crossing. The female driver of the car escaped without injury.
But the crossings through the city could be closed for several hours as police wait on Kansas City Southern railroad safety inspectors to arrive on the scene.
In addition to Gibbs Street, the following railroad crossings are closed: Jefferson Street, Oxford Road and U.S. Highway 171.
The crossings at Polk, Pegues and Oakhill are open. However, since Pegues and Oakhill are in residential neighbors, they will not be suitable for large truck detours.