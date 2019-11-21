After missing out on the playoffs a season ago Airline has that postseason winning feeling again after their first round victory against Southside.
"I don't know that people really understand how hard it is to win a game in the 5A playoffs. I mean it's so deep top to bottom, it's a challenge. I mean the years that we've gone to the quarterfinals, we've played good teams in the first round as well. It's tough and anytime you can get one in the first round is huge," said head coach Bo Meeks.
The Vikings travel for the second round to face East St. John who hold the 24-seed. The Wildcats would have been 8-2 coming into the postseason, but self-reported using an ineligible player early in the year, which the LHSAA not counts as forfeits.
"They're a very good football team playing in the bayou district with Hahnville and Terrebonne and Destrahan. [They've] played really well and they've got a lot of great players and are really athletic. [They] got a big win against Central Friday night, come from behind on the road so I know they're going to be happy to be at home, so definitely going to be a big challenge for us."
Airline won a road playoff game in 2017 at St. Amant and while there aren't many players on this roster that took the trip, they have an idea of what to expect.
"The routine and the way we travel I think as a coaching staff, we've kind of got our plan down on the way we like to do that and hopefully that routine is good for the kids as well, but you know at this point of the year you got to be ready to play not matter what the circumstances are, whether it's home, whether it's away, whatever it is and I think this group will be prepared to adjust to that."
You can catch this game and more in the year's second playoff edition of the Lander's Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. It kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.