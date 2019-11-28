Logansport is living the phrase "it's not how you start, it's how you finish" with the Tigers losing their first five games to riding a six game winning streak into the 1A quarterfinals.
"I think we're playing the best football we've played all year. Going into last week's game with a bye week, very healthy, everybody's back from bumps and bruises, injuries and those things that happen throughout the year, so depth wise really good," said head coach Kevin Magee.
The Tigers face an old foe in one-seed West St. John, who've eliminated Logansport in the past two postseasons.
"Being a team that we haven't beaten, they've beaten us in the semifinals two or three times, they beat us in the quarters, we've got to get over that hump and hopefully this is the year that that happens. It's kind of the same deal with Kentwood when we've been there, they're been to our place and we never could pull out a win, but we finally got over that mental block, and these kids have been there. We've been to West St. John, West St. John's been to us. We're not going to go through anything that we don't already know what to expect so there's no unknowns here and I think that hopefully is going to play a big part in our trip."
Logansport has a very passionate fanbase and Magee expects them to be as vocal as ever.
"Yeah we're going to travel well. They've already go buses going, fans going and everybody is making plans to go down so that's something that we don't really have to question. We've very fortunate in that aspect as to know our fans are going to be behind us."
You can catch all of the postseason action on the Lander's Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action kicks off at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.